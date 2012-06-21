Win movie passes to see 'People Like Us'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie People Like Us.

Anyone wishing to receive a free movie pass (that admits two people) to the screening should send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

People Like Us Movie Pass Give-Away

KCTV5

4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Fairway, KS 66205



From DreamWorks Pictures comes "People Like Us," a drama/comedy about family, inspired by true events, starring Chris Pine ("Star Trek") as Sam, a twenty-something, fast-talking salesman, whose latest deal collapses on the day he learns that his father has suddenly died. Against his wishes, Sam is called home, where he must put his father's estate in order and reconnect with his estranged family. In the course of fulfilling his father's last wishes, Sam uncovers a startling secret that turns his entire world upside down: He has a 30-year-old sister Frankie whom he never knew about (Elizabeth Banks). As their relationship develops, Sam is forced to rethink everything he thought he knew about his family—and re-examine his own life choices in the process.

The film also stars Olivia Wilde, Michael Hall D'Addario, Philip Baker Hall, Mark Duplass and Michelle Pfeiffer.

A DreamWorks Pictures presentation, "People Like Us" is directed by Alex Kurtzman, produced by Roberto Orci, Bobby Cohen and Clayton Townsend, and written by Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci & Jody Lambert. The film releases in U.S. theaters on June 29, 2012.

The Screening Info:

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

7 p.m.



AMC Studio 30



12075 S. Strang Line Road



Olathe, KS 66062

Release date: Opens in theaters on June 29.

Rating: PG-13



