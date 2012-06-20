Man bound with duct tape after robbers burst into OP apartment

The search is on for suspects in a robbery in Overland Park where the victim got away from the robbers while screaming for help. Now, the victim is speaking out about his ordeal.

The robbery happened at the Claremont Apartments located at 11900 W. 109th St., which is located at West 109th Street and Quivira Road, just south of Interstate 435.

A man answered a knock at the door and ended up bound with duct tape and a gun to his head.

A broken fire exit door is how Nick, an Overland Park man, believes his attackers got inside his apartment building - a building that is supposed to be secure.

It was about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when Nick heard a knock and a man said he was looking for his uncle. Nick said he now knows it was a ruse to get him to open the door.

"He kind of walked inside and then, when I looked back over, he had a gun to the side of my face. He told me to get on the couch and put my head on the ground," Nick said.

Nick did exactly what was asked.

"I got scared they were going to shoot me," he said.

With a gun pointed at him, one of the suspects wrapped Nick's hands and feet with duct tape and covered his mouth. Then they put a comforter over Nick's head so he couldn't see what was going on or who was behind the attack.

The suspects started going through Nick's apartment. They were after electronics and police believe the men knew what was there. But when Nick heard both men in his bedroom, he decided to try and get away.

"I didn't know how it was going to end," he said. "I decided to spit around the tape and it started to fall off."

From there Nick got the tape off his feet and ran out his apartment door.

"They started to follow at first. I began screaming and knocking on every door in apartment," he said.

"I knew the guy was distraught the way he was sounding," neighbor Donald Ruby said of when he heard Nick's shouts.

Ruby was the only person to answer his door to the cries for help. Before Wednesday morning, the two men lived down the hall from each other, but had never met. Now, that's all changed.

"I was freaking out and this guy invites me in. He was nice guy," Nick said.

"I opened the door because I knew he really needed help," Ruby said.

The would-be robbers left empty handed once Nick got away. Police said he was not injured.

Nick believed there may have been at least two to three men involved, but was only able to give a description of the one who had the gun. That suspect is described as approximately 6'3", thin build, with cornrows in his hair and wearing an unknown colored hoodie.

So far no arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspects, they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

