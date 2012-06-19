Jackson County Courthouse employee on leave, under investigation?

A top employee at the Jackson County Courthouse has possibly been put on leave and is under investigation for possible wrongdoing.

While she hasn't been charged with a crime, an investigation is under way and the employee's office currently sits empty.

A high level state employee at the Jackson County Courthouse whose job it is to oversee everything from budgetary matters to contracts is, according to multiple sources, on leave and under criminal investigation.

It's a job paid for by taxpayers.

Sources tell KCTV5 the leave and investigation has to do with money. KCTV5 has placed multiple calls to the court, but none have been returned.

KCTV5's Amy Anderson also stopped by the employee's office Tuesday afternoon and asked to speak with her. Those at her office said she wasn't there. When asked why she was on leave, the woman at the office said she wasn't at liberty to discuss the situation, but said someone would call KCTV5 back. The call hasn't come as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Several sources said an outside agency is looking into the matter - one that everyone seems to know about but no one is willing to discuss.

Friday, the public information officer for the Circuit Court of Jackson County released the following written statement:

In the recent past, the Presiding Judge and the Court en banc have learned of concerns regarding the expenditures of Court funds. Outside professionals have been employed to investigate these concerns.

The Circuit Court Administrator has taken administrative leave as of June 4, 2012.

The Court is actively reviewing the facts in order to resolve any issues as soon as possible.

For ethical and legal reasons, further comment from the Court at this time regarding this internal investigation would be inappropriate.

KCTV5 will continue to follow this story and bring updated information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

