Prosecutors add charge against Platte City man charged in brutal crimes

Prosecutors have added a sexual assault charge against a Platte City man previously charged with a May 2011 murder and a December 2011 assault.

A new complaint filed June 19 alleges Quintin P. O'Dell, 23, sexually assaulted the victim of the December 2011 assault on the same day of the physical assault charged earlier.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said the new charge was filed as part of the ongoing investigation of O'Dell.

In February, prosecutors charged that O'Dell murdered Alissa Shippert on May 31, 2011. Shippert's body was found on the shoreline of the Platte River on June 1 of the same year.

According to court documents filed earlier, authorities allege O'Dell struck Shippert in the back of the head with a hatchet. Shippert collapsed to the ground crying, and O'Dell allegedly got on his knees beside her and repeatedly struck her in the face with the hatchet until she was no longer crying or breathing. O'Dell then allegedly pulled Shippert's body into the river.

Prosecutors had also charged O'Dell in February with the Dec. 26, 2011, assault of a 21-year-old woman in Ferrelview, MO. Prosecutors allege that O'Dell assaulted the woman by cutting open the woman's abdomen.

Court documents filed at the time stated that the woman's intestines fell out of her abdomen on the living room floor as a result of the assault.

The amended complaint adds an allegation that O'Dell had deviate sexual intercourse with that same woman without her consent on the same date of the assault. No new probable cause statement was filed in connection with the amended complaint, and Zahnd said he could not elaborate on the new charge.

The new charge of deviate sexual assault is a class C felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison. The previous charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors could also seek the death penalty against O'Dell. Zahnd said he was continuing to review the case to determine whether the state would seek the death penalty.

O'Dell is being held in the Platte County Jail in lieu of a $750,000 cash bond. His next court date is set for July 17.

The charges against O'Dell are merely accusations, and O'Dell is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Click here for previous coverage on this story.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.