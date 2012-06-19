Wanted: Marquis Johnson - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Marquis Johnson

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -

Marquis Johnson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.

Johnson has failed to report to his parole officer and his current location is unknown.

His last known address was in Leavenworth, KS.  His original offense occurred in Riley County, KS, during 2008 and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Johnson is a registered sex offender in Kansas.

