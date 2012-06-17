Win movie passes to see 'Magic Mike'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Magic Mike.



Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by entering a code. We will have two passes for 50 winners and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Set in the world of male strippers, "Magic Mike" is directed by Steven Soderbergh and stars Channing Tatum. The film follows Mike (Tatum) as he takes a young dancer called The Kid (Pettyfer) under his wing and schools him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making easy money.

The comedy film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Cody Horn, Joe Manganiello, and Matt Bomer in leading roles.

To claim your passes, click here and enter the code KCTVRS73 For mobile phone users, go to www.gofobo.com/rsvp.

The Screening Info:

Monday, June 25



7:30 p.m.



AMC Studio 30



Olathe, KS.



Release date: Opens in theaters on Friday, June 29.



Rating: Rated R for pervasive sexual content, brief graphic nudity, language and some drug use.

If you have trouble downloading your passes, please contact the Gofobo Customer Service Support, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Phone: (866) 372-0272

Email: support@gofobo.com

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.