Win movie passes to see 'Ted'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Ted.

Anyone wishing to receive a free movie pass (that admits two people) to the screening should send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Ted Movie Pass Give-Away
KCTV5
4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Fairway, KS 66205

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane brings his boundary-pushing brand of humor to the big screen for the first time as writer, director and voice star of Ted.  In the live action/CG-animated comedy, he tells the story of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a grown man who must deal with the cherished teddy bear who came to life as the result of a childhood wish…and has refused to leave his side ever since.

The Screening Info:

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

7:30 p.m.

Cinemark Merriam

5500 Antioch

Merriam, KS 66202

Release date: Opens in theaters on June 29.

Rating: R

