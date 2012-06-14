Multiple people treated for injuries after car and city bus collide

Multiple people are being treated for injuries after a car and city bus collided Thursday night.

The wreck was reported at 19th and Holmes streets shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said the bus, with passengers onboard, was northbound and the car was eastbound on 19th Street.



Police said all injuries are considered minor, but at least seven ambulances have been called to the scene. Several people were taken to various local hospitals to be treated.

"What I'm being told by the officers at the scene is that everybody was walking and, as far as I know, it just seems like, in many cases, precautionary - maybe someone hit their head and they just want to make sure it's nothing more serious," said Sgt. Bill Mahoney, with the Kansas City Police Department, of the injuries sustained by passengers.

Mahoney said one element that may have caused some injuries is that at least one window of the bus broke, scattering glass around the interior.

Accident investigators are working to determine who possibly ran a red light at the intersection, causing the wreck.

"Many of these buses are equipped with video so we're going to have an opportunity to view that and it should fill in a lot of blanks for us," Mahoney said

