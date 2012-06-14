Authorities search wooded area for wanted man

Authorities are searching for a wanted man who doesn't want to go peacefully, police said.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in stolen property and a burglary about 10 a.m. Thursday near 87th Street and Highway 350. The driver refused to stop.

Once the driver did stop, he fled into a wooded area near Unity Village.

Multiple agencies, including the Missouri Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff's Department, set up a perimeter to assist in the search.



A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said the vehicle driven by the suspect had been reported stolen from Raytown, MO.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Thomas Lynch, the man wanted for questioning in the incident. Lynch is 5'9" and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the South Patrol Property Crimes Section at 816-234-5555 or 234-5550.

