Authorities search wooded area for wanted man - KCTV5 News

Authorities search wooded area for wanted man

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Thomas Lynch Thomas Lynch
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are searching for a wanted man who doesn't want to go peacefully, police said.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in stolen property and a burglary about 10 a.m. Thursday near 87th Street and Highway 350. The driver refused to stop.

Once the driver did stop, he fled into a wooded area near Unity Village.

Multiple agencies, including the Missouri Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff's Department, set up a perimeter to assist in the search. 

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said the vehicle driven by the suspect had been reported stolen from Raytown, MO.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Thomas Lynch, the man wanted for questioning in the incident. Lynch is 5'9" and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the South Patrol Property Crimes Section at 816-234-5555 or 234-5550.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.