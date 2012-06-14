Thai police find body of missing former Olathe student

Thai police have recovered the body of an American college student who went missing after a late-night swim off the resort island of Phuket.

Police Lt. Col. Panya Chaichana said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Joshua Shane's body washed ashore Thursday afternoon. Panya said Shane appeared to have drowned.

The 21-year-old student from Arizona State University disappeared after he went swimming with at least three friends Tuesday night. The university said he had been studying abroad.

Panya said a teacher accompanying the students confirmed his identity and that Shane was wearing the same shorts and T-shirt as when he was last seen.

