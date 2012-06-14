Thai police find body of missing former Olathe student - KCTV5 News

Thai police find body of missing former Olathe student

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BANGKOK (AP) -

Thai police have recovered the body of an American college student who went missing after a late-night swim off the resort island of Phuket.

Police Lt. Col. Panya Chaichana said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Joshua Shane's body washed ashore Thursday afternoon. Panya said Shane appeared to have drowned.

The 21-year-old student from Arizona State University disappeared after he went swimming with at least three friends Tuesday night. The university said he had been studying abroad.

Panya said a teacher accompanying the students confirmed his identity and that Shane was wearing the same shorts and T-shirt as when he was last seen.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More News

sidebar: missing olathe student in Thailand

Updated:

Statement from Shane's family:Joshua is a beautiful soul and was truly at his best while traveling & exploring. He was passionate about international social justice and global sustainability. He was here More>>

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.