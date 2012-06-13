CPR performed on child pulled form KCK pool - KCTV5 News

CPR performed on child pulled form KCK pool

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

An unresponsive child was pulled from a KCK pool Wednesday evening.

Officials said someone performed CPR on the child pulled from the pool at Waterstone Apartments and were able to resuscitate them.

There is no word at this time as to the age and sex of the child, who has been transported to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Copyright2012 KCTV(Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.