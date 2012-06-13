DEA raids Olathe home as part of drug ring investigation

A major drug ring, involving laundering money and moving high-grade marijuana, involved 25 people and multiple businesses from the suburbs to the city center, federal investigators say.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and deputies with the Johnson and Douglas County sheriff's offices raided a home in Olathe, KS, as part of a major drug investigation.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the DEA executed a search warrant at a home on South Longview and South Webster streets as part of a lengthy drug investigation early Wednesday morning.

According to federal documents, Peter Park, the owner of the home, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 2,200 pounds of high-grade marijuana. Documents said he was involved in a large-scale drug ring spanning from Kansas City to Lawrence to California.

As federal agents carted off several pricey cars from the home, it became clear the law had serious questions about where the sociable family of four's money came from.

Officials said Park has been living at the home for several years with his wife and two kids, who were seen playing in the backyard when officers surrounded the house. Neighbors said he is a family man and a business owner who ran a tire shop.

"It is pretty shocking. I guess it is just amazing that it happens here," neighbor Vaughn Airy said.

Park businesses were alleged trading posts for potent pot. He had a spot in an industrial park in Lenexa. He also owns a fashion store at the Landing in Kansas City, MO. It is one of several spots where agents conducted surveillance documenting the supposed movement of the high-grade marijuana, with large parcels in and smaller parcels out.

Then there is his place in Kansas City, KS, called CCI Motorsports. Police say he also called it "California Connections" when he accepted a shipment from a company of the same name in Hayward, CA.

That shipment arrived soon after surveillance began of several men in Hayward, including the two top leaders, Los and Roosevelt Dahda, as they allegedly orchestrated the shipment to Kansas City, KS.

Police say Los Dahda lived at East 12th Street and Indiana Avenue in a former fire station he and others called "The Castle."

The entire list of local homes and businesses encompass Lawrence, Lenexa, Overland Park, Olathe, Kansas City, MO, and Kansas City, KS. Click here to read federal court documents against Park and the other defendants.

The case against Park and 24 other defendants was filed in court Monday. If convicted, the defendants face a penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a fine up to $10 million.

An informant with the DEA and other law enforcement has been working the case since 2008, when a man was arrested during a domestic violence investigation in Lawrence. That man gave information to law enforcement hoping to get leniency on charges against him.

He claims he bought large amounts of marijuana and cocaine from Los Dahda to resell.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (MeredithCorp.) All rights reserved.