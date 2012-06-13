Crash slows traffic on I-70 in Independence - KCTV5 News

Crash slows traffic on I-70 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A crash has slowed traffic on a section of Interstate 70 in Independence, MO.

The crash, involving two vehicles, closed the right lane of eastbound I-70 before Noland Road.

Officials are on the scene and working to clear the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

