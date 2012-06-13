New details released in deadly RV crash report

The Kansas Highway Patrol has completed it's report on one of the worst crashes in state history.

Five people were killed and 13 others were injured when a truck converted into an RV crashed in Osage County on April 1. The accident that claimed the lives of five members of the Kerber family from Minnesota. They were headed to a motocross event.

According to the report, the responding officer from the highway patrol took notice of the immense wreckage on the scene. He found 15-year-old Timothy Kerber on the scene but was very hesitant to use him to identify victims due to the circumstances, but felt he had no choice.

Witness statements attest to the fact that a trailer being towed was swaying, causing the vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Adam Kerber, to fishtail before crashing down the ravine.

It was learned Adam Kerber was driving with a learner's permit, but since the RV was considered a private vehicle, he could legally drive it.

The National Transportation Safety Board reportedly planned to look into that loophole in Minnesota state law. Meanwhile, lawmakers there say they have no plans to change the way licenses are restricted in their state.

