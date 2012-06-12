Police investigating 2 shootings after violent afternoon

Police are investigating two shootings after a violent afternoon in Kansas City where a young man was gunned down on a basketball court and another man was shot.

A neighbor said she was nearly run over by the alleged gunman, who was fleeing the scene near 80th Street and Garfield Avenue.



Lori Herman was out walking her dog about 4 p.m. when she heard the all too familiar sounds of violence echoing throughout the neighborhood.

"I heard five gunshots, and the young man shooting ball down there ... guess he got shot," she said.



Herman said her neighborhood was pretty peaceful, but now crime has gone up and shootings happen almost every night.

Police said Wednesday the victim was 19-year-old Artreze C. Dorsey of KCMO. Witnesses said he was standing in the street when the gunman drove up in a dark-colored passenger car. Someone inside the vehicle shot Dorsey, who was then taken to a hospital where he died.

Herman saw the gunman flee the scene.

"And then the car came speeding around the corner and almost hit us. It was pretty sad," she said.



Herman remains unsettled over the day's events and the likelihood the gunman may return.

"I see that car all the time in the neighborhood. I'm kind of worried," she said.



Two hours prior to this shooting, another man was shot. Police said, when officers arrived about 2 p.m., they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in a home at 33rd and Roanoke Road.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

He told officers he was in the alley between Jarboe Street and Belleview Avenue when people he didn't know drove by in a black passenger car and shot him. He then ran down the street and knocked on a door for help. The person inside the home the victim knocked on said he had no idea that someone was outside his door, bleeding and in need of help.

"The ambulance was here, I didn't even hear the ambulance, either. Usually, we can hear everything, we hear gunshots, too, sometimes," the neighbor said.

Police don't have a suspect description at this time and said no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking the public if they know anything on either of these two shooting to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.