Prosecutor files charges in fatal crash involving car, semitrailer

A misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving has been filed against a North Kansas City man who was driving a tractor towing a trailer involved in a wreck that killed another driver Tuesday morning in Independence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

Garry D. Karas, 59, faces a class A misdemeanor of careless and imprudent driving.

The deadly accident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a semitrailer and a car at Truman Road and Highway 78/23rd Street, just west of Little Blue Parkway in eastern Independence.

When police arrived on the scene the driver of the car was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.

The fire department spent more than 20 minutes trying to free the 49-year-old man, Danny L. Pittman of Buckner, MO, from the wreckage. Paramedics tried to revive Pittman, however, he was dead at the scene. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

Police said Pittman was driving his 2006 Pontiac G6 westbound on Truman Road. Karas was driving his 2007 Western Star tractor, pulling a 40 foot hopper trailer eastbound on Hwy. 78 and the semitrailer struck the car.

According to court records, Karas failed to stop at a stop sign at Truman Road and 23rd Street and his semitrailer struck Pittman's Pontiac. The intersection has a four-way stop.

Witnesses reported seeing Pittman stop for the stop sign and then begin entering the intersection when the semitrailer struck him on the left side. There were no passengers in either vehicle.



The Missouri Highway Patrol was called to the scene because a commercial vehicle was involved in the accident.

Karas has posted a $5,000 bond.



