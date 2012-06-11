Wanted: Keith Moser - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Keith Moser

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Keith Moser Keith Moser
BETHANY, MO (KCTV) -

Keith Moser is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

He has not reported to his parole officer, and not given authorities his correct address.

His original offense occurred during 2002 in Bethany, MO, and involved the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.  His original charge was sexual misconduct with a child.

His last known address was in the St. Joseph, MO, area, but his current location is unknown.

He has been known to use the alias of Jay Moser.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.