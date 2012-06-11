Wanted: Keith Moser

Keith Moser is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

He has not reported to his parole officer, and not given authorities his correct address.

His original offense occurred during 2002 in Bethany, MO, and involved the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. His original charge was sexual misconduct with a child.

His last known address was in the St. Joseph, MO, area, but his current location is unknown.

He has been known to use the alias of Jay Moser.

