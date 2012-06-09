Button helps crack case after burglar robs dead woman

Wednesday in Leavenworth District Court, 38-year-old Bryan Keylon was sentenced to two years for a residential burglary that took place in January 2012.



It was some good, old-fashioned detective work and a single button that helped crack the strange case that involved a dead woman becoming a crime victim.

The man had nothing to do with the death, but he was charged with burglary because he broke into the house where he made the grim discovery.

It was a prescription drug addiction that led Keylon to break into his neighbor's home January 18, 2012. That's where he found the body of 54-year-old Victoria Turner in her bedroom. Keylon took her purse and then called 911.

"He tried to notify the police he was actually going there wilfully, but when police began to investigate they noticed a window broken and a button in the windowsill," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

The button matched a coat belonging to Keylon, which police found at his apartment just two doors down.

Keylon - who at first told police he visited Turner and discovered her body - later admitted to the break-in and the theft and also to putting Turner's stolen purse in the dumpster. But the investigation did confirm Keylon wasn't lying about his involvement with Turner.

"There was no evidence that Mr. Keylon had any involvement with the woman's death. She was a 54-year-old woman found to have had a massive heart attack," Thompson said.

June 8, Keylon pleaded guilty to the break-in. He faced two years in prison but Thompson said at the time he could get a lesser sentence because he called police.

"The suspect actually did something kind in regards to actually doing something bad so the judge might take that into consideration," the county attorney said.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.