Kansas shuts down daycare that left girl at movie theater

An irate mother has gotten her wish, at least temporarily.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has suspended the license of Back 2 Basics Learning Center in Kansas City, KS. This came after daycare workers left a 3-year-old girl behind at a Merriam movie theater.

The state said two 16-year-old staffers were supervising 14 children along with two 13-year-old teens who attended the movie. The group was at the theater from noon until 1:40 p.m.

No adults were present on behalf of the daycare, according to the state.



Brielle Boone, on Tuesday, was at her second day at the Back 2 Basics daycare when the group headed to the Cinemark Theatre in Merriam to watch a film. After the movie ended, the teens left the girl behind, according to the state.



A theater employee discovered Brielle, 3, inside a bathroom. Theater employees contacted police who then tracked down the girls' parents and the daycare, which is located at 1612 38th St.

The daycare did not call the theater until 4 p.m. This was after Brielle's picture was broadcast by KCTV5 and other media outlets at the request of Merriam police.



Brielle's mother, Briana Grant, told KCTV5 on Wednesday that she believes the state should strip the daycare center of its license.

In a statement issued just before 1 p.m. on Friday, the state said an emergency order of suspension had been issued.

"State law allows the secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety," according to a news release. "The order is subject to appeal to the secretary."

The order details issues found at the center beyond no adult supervision at the theater.

Three staff members, including the two 16-year-old teens, have not attended required training. The daycare did not have signed permission forms from every parent to take their children off- site. Emergency release forms and health assessment records weren't handled in compliance with state law for an off-site trip.



Other violations were found.

The daycare can request an emergency hearing. If the daycare does not do so then its license will likely be revoked.



But the order also says that Back 2 Basics' limited liability company's corporate status is not current.



In accordance with state law, "Licensee has forfeited his right to do business in the state of Kansas."

Rachel Berroth, director of childcare licensing program, told KCTV5 that the state must have evidence that there is a "substantial threat to children's health, safety and well being," to suspend a license.

Berroth said the state launched an investigation on Tuesday due to the serious nature of the violations.



Grant's anger toward the daycare grew when she reviewed Back 2 Basics' inspection reports. KCTV5 obtained the documents from the state and showed them to Grant.

State inspectors have gone to the daycare center four times since June 28, 2011. The most recent inspections were on Nov. 8 and Dec. 29.

The inspections found a host of issues. Those problems included too many children, toddlers strapped into seats intended for infants, over-the-counter pain and sinus medicines in reach of children, uncovered electrical outlets, failing to have current health and immunization records on hand, exposed wiring and nails, inadequate training and record keeping of staff, a play area with exposed wires and rotting siding, mold growing on the insulation in the basement, rusted and broken lawn chairs for children in an outdoor play area and a leaking water heater.

Employees with the daycare have refused comment this week.



