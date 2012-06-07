Detectives investigating Kansas City's latest homicide

Detectives are investigating after a person was shot to death Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 3:12 p.m. The slaying occurred at 27th Street and Park Avenue.

Police found an adult man shot inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The man, later identified as David L. LeFever, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. LeFever, 28, was from Kansas City, MO.



Thursday evening, police had a large area blocked off because the area is very busy and they were still trying to piece together all the details surrounding the crime.

Police are hoping to get help from the public to try to figure out exactly what happened.

"We always have to believe that somebody saw something and, even if they think it's small, you know we're one block east of Brooklyn Avenue. So, if you were here about that time and you saw a car speed away or some people run across the street - it may seem small to you but it's probably big to us and err on the side of caution and call the TIPS Hotline," Capt. Steve Young said.



Police also haven't released any suspect information at this time. They said homicide detectives are investigating and encourage anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.