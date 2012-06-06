Police investigate discovery of body inside home - KCTV5 News

UPDATE

Family, police search for answers after man found dead in home

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A family is in mourning after they found their loved one dead inside his Kansas City, KS, home.

The man was found in a home near Seventh Street Trafficway and Orville Avenue about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they don't know if the death is suspicious or criminal in nature at this time, but they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The man's father, Federico Gallegos, said his 28-year-old son didn't have any medical issues and was happy after just buying the home he was found dead in.

"I feel like I don't believe this happened. It was so quick," Gallegos said.

Investigators are not saying if foul play was involved. Now, the man's family is searching for answers.

Gallegos said a woman entered the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday and found him on the couch, and he wasn't moving.

Police rushed to the scene a short time later but there was nothing they could do. Now, Gallegos and his family are turning to their faith to get them through this difficult time.

"Like everybody says, 'He is in a better place now,'" Gallegos said.

Police are not saying what may have led to this death, but they are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.