1 critically injured after 2 big rigs collide on Highway 59 near Lawrence

Two big rigs collided on Highway 59 south of Lawrence Wednesday afternoon.

One person suffered critical injuries and was flown by air hospital to a hospital in Kansas City, KS.



The crash happened about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas County Road 458.

One rig spilled part of its load of dry cement mix, forcing emergency crews to put down materials to soak it up.

A spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the rig hauling the cement mix was traveling west on the county road when it entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound semi. The first truck was hit on its side. It skidded through the intersection and toppled over onto its side.

The northbound semi suffered significant damage to its cab. The driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was ejected.

The driver of the westbound rig was not injured. It appears that driver, who had a stop sign, failed to yield, authorities said.



Motorists are urged to avoid the area because both directions of the highway will remain closed for several more hours.



