Plane crashes at Gardner Municipal Airport

A plane went down with two people on board near the Gardner Municipal Airport, an official with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The plane went down just before 1 p.m. near 183rd Street and U.S. 56 Highway.

When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, they found a airplane that ended up about 200 yards south of the airport's runway in a field.



Two people were on board the single-engine Beechcraft airplane. One person had minor injuries, but neither was taken to the hospital.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are looking into the cause of the crash.

"We really don't know a lot," said Tom Erickson, spokesman for the sheriff's office. "We know it went through the fence in this field 200 yards from the airport. The FAA is here to take over the investigation to find out why it crashed."

The plane wound up about 150 yards from Debbie Gardner's home.

"I was just sitting in there watching TV," said Debbie Gardner, whose last name is the same as the airport she lives near. "My aunt called and said, 'That makes another plane in our yard.'"

A glider hit the fence behind her residence last year.

"It's something different besides the cows," Debbie Gardner said.

Her husband, Mike Gardner, said he is glad that no one was seriously injured in either crash.

"We've lived here 14 years and the planes come in and out a lot," he said. "They have been as low as the tire touching the trees. You can count the rivets on the planes sometimes."

