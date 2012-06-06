Traffic at standstill on I-35 near Cambridge Circle - KCTV5 News

Traffic at standstill on I-35 near Cambridge Circle

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Traffic is at a crawl on Interstate 35 near Cambridge Circle.

A crash has closed at least two lanes of southbound I-35. Northbound traffic is also snarled.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred just before 11 a.m.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.