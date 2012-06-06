Children home alone fire gun, police say

Two children were left home alone with a loaded gun and discharged the weapon, police said.



Police rushed to the home about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, after reports of a child who may have shot an intruder.

Two boys, ages 8 and 10, rushed to the house of a neighbor who called 911. The boys said a Hispanic man tried to break into their sliding glass door.

"At that point, one child went to a back bedroom, retrieved a pistol, when he was scared," said Kansas City Police Sgt. Rod Gentry.

The 10-year-old boy fired a single shot, which went through a bedroom wall.



The home is located in the 3900 block of Kings Highway, which is in a neighborhood south of Bannister Road and west of U.S. Highway 71.

Police initially thought the boys were lying about the intruder and were actually playing with the gun.



Capt. Steve Young, spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, later told KCTV5 that the boys described a man in the backyard. Police are now working to determine the veracity of the boys' claims and determine if there was a would-be intruder outside the home.

There were no signs of an attempted break-in at the scene.



"They were running, and they seemed like they were a little upset. They ran all the way down the street," said neighbor James Morrison. "If parents are not at home, make sure the kids can't get to a loaded firearm. It's parenting 101."

And that is the biggest concern: how a 10-year-old got his hands on a loaded gun.

The children's parents arrived at the home shortly after police did. They were upset and refused to speak with reporters.

"They are fine. No one is hurt," the boys' grandmother told reporters when she arrived.



Jackson County prosecutors have said they are reviewing the case and looking at filing child endangerment charges against the parents because the children were home alone and had access to a gun. The gun was inside a dresser in a bedroom.



The Kansas City Police Department's Crimes Against Children detectives are still investigating and won't forward their case file to the prosecutor's office until later this week.



It is too soon to know whether state social workers will take the children into custody.

