Police search for boyfriend accused of killing KCK woman

Police are seeking a 44-year-old man in connection with the death of a KCK woman.

Timothy Warren Webb shot to death Sharon Nero, authorities said Thursday.



Webb was last seen in a four-door Chevrolet Malibu Classic with Missouri license plate UG1-P3W. Police said he could be in the area or may have fled the area. Webb has friends and family in Houston and Louisiana, police said.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman on Thursday charged Webb with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Nero, 46, was found shot to death on her couch Wednesday morning. Nero, Webb and a roommate lived at a residence in the 1500 block of North 28th Street.

That roommate, who only wanted KCTV5 to use her first name, said she moved in about two weeks ago. Laurie said Nero was a friend and co-worker who needed the extra money she would get from the rent.

Laurie immediately noticed Webb's temper.

"Whenever he argued, he screamed and tossed things around," she said. "His anger got the best of him. During that week and half, the police had been over there two or three times because of their arguments."

The fights, Laurie said, were about Webb's involvement with other women.

"Basically, it was his jealousy and her insecurity," Laurie recounted.

An argument Tuesday night drove Laurie from the residence. She wanted to give them time to sort out their issues in private. Webb texted a friend of Laurie's and suggested she go straight to bed when she arrived home.

Webb claimed that Nero was asleep on the couch and should not be disturbed, Laurie said.

She then arrived home to find Webb leaving in a rush.

"When I opened the screen door, he was right there at the door. He asked me, 'Can I borrow your car,'" she said. "I told him it was empty. He said, 'I will put gas in it.' And he grabbed the keys and ran."

She saw Nero lying covered up on the couch. Thinking she was sleeping after an intense argument, Laurie left her alone. She didn't realize Nero had been shot until the next morning when she tried to wake her up and discovered blood around her face, neck and chest. There was also liquid coming from her ear.

"It was frightening, very frightening," Laurie said.

She begged Webb to turn himself in.

She also said she hopes he doesn't seek to hurt her.

"I don't know if he's in the Kansas City area. I just don't want him to come look for me," she said, adding she does fear for her safety.



Anyone with information about Webb's whereabouts is asked to call the KCK Police Department at 913-573-6020 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.