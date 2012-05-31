Lockdowns at Fort Osage schools lifted

Authorities locked down two Fort Osage School District campuses as a precaution after a burglary suspect was spotted in the area.

The lockdowns were lifted just before 2 p.m.

Independence police tell KCTV5 that a man is believed to have broken into a home near U.S. 24 and Kentucky Road. He is believed to have stolen several guns. Some of the guns were dropped in nearby woods.

Construction workers chased the man, but could not catch him.



This prompted lockdowns at nearby Elm Grove and Blue Hills Elementary Schools, which are in session for summer school.



Several area law enforcement agencies responded. A police helicopter and canine units were brought to the scene, but officers thus far have been unable to locate him.



