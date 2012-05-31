Large water main break shuts down downtown streets

There are water woes in downtown Kansas City, as crews are struggling to deal with a water main break.

It has already caused problems for people in the area, and it could get worse.

The 10-inch water main break, reported shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, has shut down a part of downtown Kansas City and has left an unknown number of buildings without water.

The break occurred on 10th Street between Walnut and Main streets and disrupted water service for customers on 10th Street from Grand to Central, Main Street from Ninth to 12th streets and on Walnut from Ninth to 10th streets.

Crews have shut down Ninth and 10th streets, and from Main to Walnut streets, as they work to repair the break. Crews put sandbags out in hopes of stanching the rushing water.



A large portion of the street buckled between Ninth and 10th streets as water rushed for more than an hour, flowing down the streets. Crews used sandbags to prevent water from going into the Commerce Bank building. Several feet of water were reported in the sub-basement of the bank.

"I hope this was a wake up call to the city to deal with what is obviously a continuing problem," said Jonathan Kemper, chairman of Commerce Bank, one of the businesses affected.



This was the second break reported in the past year in the same location.

Commerce Bank's basement was flooded.

"It's the second time it's happened in the past year. The first thing that comes to mind is the city has a major issue to deal with in terms of infrastructure," Kemper said. "As you can see, they tore it up last year to fix the water break so I hope they get it right this time."

The repairs in September cost $20,000.

Kansas City has antiquated water lines, particularly in the downtown area.



KCTV5 paid the city $850 to create a database on the exploding number of water main breaks, including the date and location of each break during the past two years as well as the cost to repair the break and the damage created by the break. Click here to read more as KCTV5 investigated Water Main Woe$.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.