Expect I-70 delays after semi, MODOT truck collide

One lane of westbound Interstate 70 has reopened near Concordia.

All lanes were closed for about 90 minutes after a semi and a Missouri Department of Transportation truck collided.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The MODOT truck was protecting a work crew.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. near mile marker 59.



No serious injuries were reported. MODOT said a piece of equipment mounted to the back of the truck prevented worse injuries. The equipment, which is called an attenuator, acts as a "giant, crushable shock absorber." MODOT said it is "a sacrificial item to protect lives and equipment."



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.