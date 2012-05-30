Section of westbound I-70 closed after semi, MODOT truck collide - KCTV5 News

Expect I-70 delays after semi, MODOT truck collide

Posted: Updated:
CONCORDIA, MO (KCTV5) -

One lane of westbound Interstate 70 has reopened near Concordia.

All lanes were closed for about 90 minutes after a semi and a Missouri Department of Transportation truck collided.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The MODOT truck was protecting a work crew.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. near mile marker 59.

No serious injuries were reported. MODOT said a piece of equipment mounted to the back of the truck prevented worse injuries. The equipment, which is called an attenuator, acts as a "giant, crushable shock absorber." MODOT said it is "a sacrificial item to protect lives and equipment."

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.