Twitter campaign helps locate George Brett's dog

Kansas City Royals legend George Brett has found his lost dog.

The Royals Hall-of-Famer launched a Twitter campaign Wednesday to help find his black labradoodle named Charlie.

"We got him! Thank you for all the support! It is so touching to see how many people care! You all were a big help! Thank you," Brett tweeted about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The dog went missing Wednesday night in Mission Hills near Blinder Circle.

Brett used #FindCharlie on Twitter to spread the word of the search.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.