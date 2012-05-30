Police investigating after woman found slain in KCK home

Police are investigating a murder they believe stemmed from a domestic issue inside a home Wednesday morning.

Police were called just after 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of North 28th Street, a neighborhood near North 28th Street and Oakland Avenue.



A roommate came home and found the body of Sharon Nero, 46. Her grieving family gathered outside the home. Relatives clutched a picture of her.

"There was no reason for this," said Theresa Griswold, her daughter. "She had four kids, grandkids. And she loved them dearly... This was not right at all... My Mama was a good person."



Family members believe domestic violence is to blame for her slaying.

The Major Case Unit is requesting the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that is missing from the residence. Police are looking for a 2004 gold Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and Missouri tag UG1-P3W.



Investigators said the car belongs to a resident at the home. Police said there were four people total living in the home, and one of them, a man, is missing.

Police are not calling the man a suspect, but said he was in the house Tuesday night and was last seen in the missing vehicle. Authorities would like to speak to that man and find that missing vehicle.

Family members implored that man to contact police and provide his statement.

Ashley Beggs, who is a neighbor, said her husband talked to the man on Tuesday. Beggs said the man indicated that he and Nero were having an argument about a roommate.



"He was just talking to him yesterday. He and his girlfriend were having relationship problems, feel bad something was going on and we didn't hear it to be able to call police or anything," Beggs said.

Investigators have not said how the woman died, but they have said there was no forced entry into the home.

Nero's body was discovered on her couch in the living room.



Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call 913-573-6020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

