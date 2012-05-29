Crash closes westbound K-10 near K-7 - KCTV5 News

Crash closes westbound K-10 near K-7

Posted: Updated:
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Westbound K-10 is closed near K-7.

This came after a silver sports-utility vehicle rolled over near the Woodland exit.

Eastbound traffic is slow.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating. Dispatchers did not immediately know the condition of those involved in the crash.

