Wanted: Eddie Glover

Eddie Glover is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

The original offense occurred in Jackson County, MO, in 1997 and involved the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.



Glover's last known address was in the downtown area of Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.

He has violated his parole by failing to report to his parole officer and fled from the Kansas City Community Release Center.

Glover is a registered sex offender in Jackson County and has been known to be violent and should be considered dangerous.

