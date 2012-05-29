Wanted: Eddie Glover - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Eddie Glover

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Eddie Glover Eddie Glover
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Eddie Glover is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

The original offense occurred in Jackson County, MO, in 1997 and involved the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Glover's last known address was in the downtown area of Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.

He has violated his parole by failing to report to his parole officer and fled from the Kansas City Community Release Center.

Glover is a registered sex offender in Jackson County and has been known to be violent and should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.