Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car

Police have put up crime tape around a red, four-door sedan in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon.

This came after the car and a bicyclist collided just before 1 p.m., police said. The crash occurred near 34th Street and Tracy Avenue.

The bicyclist was rushed to Research Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the age of the injured person, who was not wearing a helmet.



Police said the bicyclist was traveling the wrong way and the motorist didn't see the bicyclist. The crushed bicycle was lying on the sidewalk near the vehicle.

Neither the driver nor the child in the car with him were injured. Investigators said the motorist is cooperating.



This is the second bicycle wreck on Tuesday.

Officer DeEtta Jacobs said bicyclists and motorists should be mindful of each other.

"Bicyclists sometimes feel like they don't have to obey the same laws that cars do, but they do," Jacobs said. "They need to travel the correct way on the roadway. They need to stop at a stop sign. They need to hear a helmet. All those safety factors will come into play if a crash does occur and may be save somebody's life."



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.