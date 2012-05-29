Sanitation worker killed when trash truck runs over him

A sanitation worker died after he was run over by his trash truck in the Northland.

Police said the worker lost his grip and slipped off the truck. His two colleagues didn't see him until it was too late.

The worker was identified Tuesday afternoon as Brandon Ford.



Extra trash trucks were out on Tuesday since they didn't make any runs on Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.



"I was sitting at my house back there and my brother told me there were sirens and cops outside," Marcus Bell said.



Bell and his brother heard those sirens just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. But when emergency crews arrived at Northeast 107th Terrace and North Flora there was nothing they could do to save the worker in his 20s, who was trapped beneath a wheel of the trash truck.

"One of the members of the crew was standing on the back of the truck as it was backing. He lost his grip and fell. Unfortunately he was run over by truck. He died at the scene," Sgt. Bill Mahoney said.



There were three workers working on the Jim Disposal Service truck. The company provides services for Kansas City sanitation customers.

In a statement, Jim's Disposal offered their condolences to Ford's family.

"Chuck Byrd and the Jim's Disposal family would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Ford family. This morning's events are an unthinkable tragedy. Our prayers and support are with the Ford family as they grieve the loss of this outstanding young man."

Ford and another worker were standing in the back. Police said the woman driving the truck didn't see him fall when she put the truck in reverse and backed over him.

"He was at the extreme rear on the driver's side but the foot holes go around back so he was toward the rear not within her view," Mahoney said. "This just looks like an unfortunate accident."

However, he said investigators are taking statements and will make a complete inspection of the truck.

"We are not seeing any negligence on the part of the driver," Mahoney said. "It's a total investigation so it will take some time before we can make a final call."

Bell said he was surprised that this doesn't happen more often.

"They aren't that stable back there," Bell said.



For families in the quiet Northland neighborhood, it was sad to know something that was so routine could have a tragic ending like this for the worker and his family.

This is the second fatal trash truck accident in the Kansas City area this year. An Ottawa man was killed in February when his truck rolled over him. Click here to read that coverage.

A memorial fund has been established based on response from citizens in the community wanting to contribute.

To donate:



First Bank of Missouri

c/o Jim's Disposal Service, LLC FBO Brandon Ford Memorial

9601 NE Barry Road

Kansas City, MO 64158.

