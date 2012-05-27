Wanted: Earl Brown - KCTV5 News

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Earl Brown is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for kidnapping and sodomy.

The original offense involved the sexual assault of an adult woman which occurred in 1979 in Kansas City, MO.

Brown is a registered sex offender in Missouri.

His last known address was in the area of East 37th Street and College Avenue in Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.

Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

