Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have identified a man they were forced to shoot and kill after he opened fire on them.

Authorities identified that man as 22-year-old Raymond A. Smith of Kansas City, MO.

Police were sent to Park Avenue, just north of Independence Avenue on a suspicious call of possible prostitution just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say this is an area of the city known for prostitution.

When officers arrived, they approached a car matching the description with three women and one man inside.

"As they pulled up behind the car, (Smith) gets out of the car, and takes off running, and runs across Independence Avenue," police spokesman Darin Snapp said.

The chase continued behind a funeral home near the intersection of Independence and Garfield avenues. During the chase, things became decidedly more dangerous.

"They could see that he was carrying a gun in his hand, and also the helicopter up above can very clearly see it. He jumped over a couple of fences, and as the officers start gaining on him, he turns and actually fires at the officers," Snapp said. "Both officers fire back at him, striking him."

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty while the case is investigated.

As for the three women in the car, they were taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

