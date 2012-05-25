Murder-suicide takes lives of couple, 2 kids in Blue Springs

A concerned relative discovered the bodies of two adults and two children inside a duplex Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, Blue Springs police said their investigation had determined it was a murder-suicide.



"We aren't looking for any suspects because nothing leads us to believe there is a suspect," said Sgt. Joe Fanara, a spokesman for the Blue Springs Police Department.

The deceased are a 23-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and 4-year-old and a 2-year-old girls. They were discovered about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The residence is in the 1200 block of Northwest Cheshire Place near Blue Springs High School.

Neighbors said the four had recently moved into the rental property.

Dillon Sparks, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he heard the screams from the woman who found the four bodies.

"I heard lots of screaming, and I came outside and there was a woman outside, sitting on the curb," Sparks said. "She kept screaming, ‘They're dead, they're dead.' I knew something bad was going on."



Sparks also saw a distraught man walking around the property kicking objects.

"He was just going crazy," Sparks said.

He called 911 and was told that officers were already headed to the residence.

Sparks said there had been no loud arguments in recent days indicating that anything was amiss.

"This was a quiet, normal house. Kids were in and out," he said. "The really sad thing is the kids."

The woman who made the grisly discovery had gone to the home after speaking to the slain woman on Thursday. She became worried when she couldn't reach the family on Friday.

A gun was discovered at the scene, but the cause of death was apparently via different methods. Police have not said whether the man or woman was responsible.

Fanara said it was a horrific scene for officers.

"It's hard for the family and for the police personnel working. It's a scene you can't describe," he said.



