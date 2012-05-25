Sections of Highways 150, 291 closed because of high water

Heavy rains have produced flash flooding that has resulted in a water rescue and the closure of sections of Highway 150 and Highway 291.

Authorities in Lee's Summit said Friday morning that Highway 150 was closed between Highway 291 and Harbor Drive. Highway 291 was closed at Stuart Road after it became a lake.

The roads reopened just after noon Friday.



Firefighters had to rush to rescue one motorist stranded by high water in Lee's Summit. Several vehicles became stuck.

The Missouri Department of Transportation brought in heavy equipment to remove debris that was clogging the drainage ditches, which exacerbated the flooding. Officials do not believe recent construction on Missouri 150 created the problems.



Southern Lee's Summit received about 5 inches of rain.



The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for east-central Johnson County, northern Cass County and southern Jackson County. The warning was later expanded to include Lafayette County.



High water threatened some homes and businesses Friday morning in southern Jackson County.



Lightning may have caused a house fire in Lee's Summit about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Lightning also caught Charles Daniels' Greenwood home on fire. Firefighters worked to douse the flames and Daniels is grateful the damage wasn't worse.

"It could have been worse," he said. "It could have been a total loss."

The storms knocked down a tree in Blue Springs, which landed on a roof and a vehicle. The homeowner described hearing the crack of lightning then the boom as the tree fell, shaking her home. The woman was trapping inside her home until the debris could be cleared.



About 1,000 KCP&L customers were without power mid-morning.

Lee's Summit officials reminded motorists not to drive through flooded roads. This came after numerous drivers did Friday morning.



