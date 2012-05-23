Officers respond to shots fired at beauty salon - KCTV5 News

Officers respond to shots fired at beauty salon

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officers are responding to shots fired during a robbery at a beauty salon.

The shots were reported before 12:30 p.m. at Sally Hair Braiding and Beauty Supply located at 39th and Central streets.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

A description of the robber hasn't been released.

