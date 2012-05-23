Knife-wielding man stabs 2 employees at Topeka TV station

A man broke into a CBS affiliate television station in Topeka and stabbed two employees before he was tackled.



WIBW-TV reports the disgruntled man called into the front lobby receptionist to be allowed access into the station just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. He was asked by the receptionist to wait while she got the news director.



The man was apparently upset by the way the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was handling his case. The receptionist told the man that he needed to discuss the issue with the VA and not the TV station, WIBW reported.

According to WIBW, the man then left the building but returned a few minutes later and threw a lamp through the front doors. Employees were then alerted to get out of the front office area.

The man then reportedly ran through the halls and into the newsroom. He fought with several employees before they tackled the knife-wielding man.

"A man broke into our front door with a lamp in our lobby. He was carrying a knife and running down the hallway when several of our staff members were able to detain him. A lot of shaken people at WIBW right now, but thankfully there were no major injuries," WIBW posted on its Facebook page.

The man stabbed a sales manager in the leg and also cut a sales associate in the leg, WIBW reported. Another person was bitten on the ear by the man.

The man told WIBW's news director that he wanted coverage of a story.



About eight employees held the suspect down until police arrived and arrested the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to WIBW.

