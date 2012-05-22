Store, home searched as part of FBI probe

The FBI is going through evidence they collected on both sides of the state line Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.



Authorities spent most of Tuesday night searching two locations across the metro. The latest raid happened on the Missouri side near 30th Street and Prospect Avenue at what appeared to be a clothing and footwear store named Style.

FBI, Homeland Security and the Kansas City, MO, Police Department assisted in the investigation where they collected more than 60 evidence boxes marked with red tape

Earlier that day, FBI also raided an Olathe home near 136th Terrace and Broughman Street just south of Santa Fe Street. FBI pulled boxes of what appeared to be clothing items and laid articles of clothing out on the home's driveway.

It is still unclear how the two searches were related or what the FBI was looking for in their investigation.

Authorities on-scene would not comment on the searches, only saying it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.