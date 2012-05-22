Man charged after bank robbery, hotel search

A man has been charged with robbing an Overland Park bank Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said.

Thomas Crowl, 64, who has been living at the VA Hospital in Leavenworth, KS, is charged with bank robbery.

Police were outside of a La Quinta Inn and Suites late Tuesday afternoon. Crowl, seen in handcuffs, was placed into a police vehicle by FBI agents and Overland Park police officers. Police said he did not put up a fight.

After being taken into police custody Tuesday, Crowl was questioned about the robbery of the Metcalf State Bank.



About 1:42 p.m., police were called to the Metcalf State Bank at 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue on a reported bank robbery. Employees told police a man came into the bank and handed the teller a robbery note. The robber then told the teller that he had a bomb and was armed.

Employees said the teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank. No injuries were reported, and the robber didn't leave anything at the bank.

A tip led police to believe the robber fled to a nearby hotel. Just after 4 p.m., police gathered outside of the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 106th and Marty streets in Overland Park.

Police had the motel taped off for at least two hours, letting people out but no one in.

As for what led them to the hotel, they would say only that "investigative techniques" led them to the area around the hotel just hours after the bank robbery, where they were operating as an assist for the FBI, which was the lead agency on bank robberies.

"We were able to use other methods regarding that area canvass, straight down to the city traffic cameras, which have proved helpful on more than one occasion," Overland Park officer Michelle Koos said.



Officers began going room to room about 6 p.m. As a result of this, officers narrowed their search and began removing some of the crime scene tape on the outside perimeter of the property. About 6:30 p.m., Crowl was led from the hotel. He was found inside a hotel room.



Hotel guests and employees were allowed to leave the property, but no one was allowed to enter for a time. Police took Crowl's threats seriously and called in bomb squad and SWAT officers to assist, but the hotel was not evacuated.

