Kidnapped, tortured woman speaks out

A 56-year-old Kansas City man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping, torturing and sexual assaulting a woman for two days. Prosecutors have charged Carey J. Clark with forcible sodomy, two counts

A week after her escape, her voice is still hoarse from screaming. The 48-year-old victim of a horrific crime is talking about her ordeal.

"He hated women. We were all prostitutes and whores," she said. "At one point, he had been beating me for five or 10 minutes, and then he would stop and cry."

Prosecutors have charged 56-year old Carey Clark in the brutal attack that lasted for two days. The victim met Clark at a bar late in the afternoon May 11.

The victim is a single mother of two who says she thought she was being safe.

"Nice looking ... we ate ... he bought me drinks ... I have met a thousand men at bars and took the chance," she said.

But it was a chance she says she will never take again.

Clark is accused of tricking her into going back to his house, saying he forgot his credit card. That is when he started beating her, sodomized her, and tazed her when she wouldn't have sex with him.

"He says, 'Why don't you just let me have you and this can end.'. I said, 'I'd rather you kill me than beat me and have sex with me. You might as well kill me because it ain't gonna happen.'," she said.

She says Clark told her he was convicted serial killer Terry Blair's cousin, and promised he would kill her by Monday when he had to go back to work.

"They want you to be afraid. He says, ‘I want you to fear me.' I don't fear anybody but God," she said.

The victim waited until Clark left to go to the store Saturday. She says she was able to trick him into believing she was simply too weak to escape. That is when she jumped out of the kitchen window and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

It was a risky decision that saved her life.

"I've always been a fighter...my birthday is (Sunday), and I thank God that he blessed me to see another year," she said.

Clark is charged with forcible sodomy, two counts of attempted rape and kidnapping.

