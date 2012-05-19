Toddler drowns in family pool

As investigators drain the water from a family's backyard pool, the life was also draining out of a heartbroken family standing helplessly after their 3-year-old drowned.

"Today we've suffered a huge tragedy. My 3-year-old son drowned in our family pool," the boy's mother, Michelle Mellott said.



Lucien was hanging out with his older siblings while his parents took care of things around the house.

"One minute he was in there with us. He was playing with toys and watching TV, crawled up on my chest, cuddled with me for a little while, next thing I know he was not in the living room," the boy's brother, Jacob Mellott, said.



Jacob, 14, started looking through the house, then he saw it. The safety latch on the pool gate wasn't hooked in place.

"First thing I did was jumped in and found him. He was out in the middle of the pool on the bottom. I just picked him up, brought him up on the deck, started chest compressions," Jacob Mellott said.

But it was too late.

"He was a beautiful, fun-loving little boy," his mother said. "And full of love. Every morning, 'Mommy I love you,' put his arms around me and hugged me."

The family was just starting work Saturday to get the pool ready for summer.

"We're firm believers in safety. I just made the tragic error of not putting it back up, as I normally always do. This time I didn't. I just didn't get it up this time," the boy's father, Frank Mellott, said. "Don't let this happen to your family."

The family is speaking out now, hoping to keep other families from feeling the same pain.

"We just want everybody to know, please, please watch your children. Please keep your safety gates closed. Please give them swimming lessons. This is a hard, hard thing to have to do," Michelle Mellott said.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.