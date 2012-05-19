Police on scene of fatal wreck - KCTV5 News

Motorcyclist killed in wreck near UMKC campus

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police said a wreck near the UMKC campus killed a motorcyclist Saturday.

The wreck happened about 11:39 a.m. at 51st Street and Troost Avenue, near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.

Police said an 18-year-old was driving a mid-size black SUV westbound on 51st Street. She stopped at a stop sign, then pulled into traffic, hitting and killing a 26-year-old on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was southbound on Troost. 

An alcohol test showed no alcohol in the woman's system. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Officials are still investigating who's to blame for the wreck.

The road was temporarily closed down while investigators were on scene. It reopened about 3:15 p.m.

