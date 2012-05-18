Jack knifed truck closes southbound I-435 - KCTV5 News

Jack knifed truck closes southbound I-435

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation said a jack knifed truck blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 435 near the Missouri River. 

The crash occurred just south of Front Street. Traffic is being diverted to Front Street then west to Chouteau Trafficway or the Bond Bridge.

The highway reopened at 3 p.m.

