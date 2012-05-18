Toddler found wandering KC street - KCTV5 News

Toddler found wandering KC street

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering a Kansas City street have been reunited with their son.

The toddler was found in the 400 block of East 137th Street just before 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The concerned parents arrived as police did and now have the child.

