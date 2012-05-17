Man allegedly kidnaps woman, sexually tortures her for 2 days

A 56-year-old Kansas City man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping, torturing and sexually assaulting a woman for two days.

Prosecutors have charged Carey J. Clark with forcible sodomy, two counts of attempted forcible rape and kidnapping charges.

The woman managed to stage a daring escape after her body was repeatedly hit with electrical charges from a stun gun, according to court documents. She was also repeatedly beaten and sexually assaulted, police said.



A neighbor told police that the victim ran to her home for help while the woman's naked body was wrapped in just a sheet.

Booker Brinkley told KCTV5 that he was inside his home and his wife was on the porch when the 48-year-old woman sprinted to their front lawn, yelling that she had been held against her will and attacked.

Brinkley said bruises and abrasions covered the woman's body.

"She was scared. She was frightened." Brinkley said. "She was draped in a sheet. I gave her one of my T-shirts."



Clark did not confess, according to court documents. Instead, he said he would not give a statement based on the advice of his attorney.



Warning. The following is graphic.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Bales Avenue last Saturday and found a 48-year-old Kansas City woman. The woman said Clark had sodomized her, assaulted her repeatedly with a stun gun and pummeled her body. She said he held her against her will until she escaped when he left to grab a bite to eat, according to court documents.

The woman told police that on May 9 she met Clark at a night club where he asked her out on a date. The both of them then exchanged phone numbers.

The next day, Clark called the woman and told her that he would like to take her out for dinner. She agreed to the date.

Clark met the woman at her uncle's house where she got into his vehicle. On the way to the restaurant, Clark said he left his credit cards at his home, and he needed to go back and get them. Clark then invited her into his house.



Court records state once inside, he locked the door behind the both of them and struck her in the stomach. As she laid prone on the floor, Clark then kicked her in the stomach. Clark then stated, "That is what you get for being a whore. You ain't going anywhere now."

The victim told police Clark then made her take off her clothes and demanded vaginal intercourse, threatening to kill her if she didn't comply. When she refused, Clark then kicked her again. When she repeatedly refused again, Clark berated her.

Clark then used a stun gun on her repeatedly before sodomizing her, according to police. The suspect allegedly covered her mouth with duct tape.

During the attacks, Clark claimed he was a cousin of Terry Blair, a Kansas City man convicted of killing prostitutes. The suspect told her he hated "whores" as well and wanted to kill them, according to court records.

The torture continued into the following day, the woman told police. Clark was smoking PCP throughout the ordeal, the woman said.

Hungry, Clark left the house to get something to eat, the woman said. The victim said she used this opportunity to lift a window screen and make her escape. She wrapped a sheet around her naked body and ran screaming to a neighbor's house, pleading for help, according to court documents.

When officers arrived on the scene, they stated the woman appeared very weak and tired and there were bruises and red marks on her body. She had a busted lip.



The victim was then transported to an area hospital to be treated. She also consented to a rape exam. The exam found she had trauma to her anal area that required medical treatment, according to court records.

Brinkley and his wife told police that the woman told them she had escaped from Clark's house.

"I was just surprised to know that a person had been down there that long," Brinkley said.



Detectives obtained a search warrant after the woman and neighbor identified Clark's house. Authorities recovered the victim's car keys, jewelry and clothing from the home.

The items recovered matched exactly the items that the woman said she had left behind when she fled the residence, according to court records.



Clark was arrested Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $150,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she did not know whether Clark is related to Blair. She said the victim did nothing wrong, reported the crime to police and went to the hospital.

"She was the victim of a brutal attack," Baker said.



Police did not say whether Clark is related to Blair.



