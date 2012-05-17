Field trip takes detour after school bus involved in wreck

A school bus full of students on a field trip was involved in a multiple-vehicle wreck in downtown.

The accident happened about 12:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound 71 Highway at 11th Street.

The eighth-grade students onboard the bus from Council Grove, KS, were not injured. The students were headed to a Kansas City Royals game on a field trip.

One of the parents, who was following the bus, was involved in the accident. The mother hurt her face and was transported to an area hospital.

A replacement bus was ordered and got the students to the game.

Several lanes of the highway were closed as road crews cleared the accident.



